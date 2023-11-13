Violent incident with multiple people fighting in Harrogate McDonald’s

Two men, aged 19 and 31, have been arrested following incident at the Cambridge Road McDonalds in Harrogate.

A CCTV image of a man they would like to speak has also been released.

It happened at around 4.30am on Sunday 15 October and involved multiple people fighting – an investigation is ongoing

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email benjamin.ambler2@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230195734 when passing on information.