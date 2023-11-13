Local Harrogate religious leaders call for tolerance, calm and respect.

A plea for tolerance, calm and respect has been issued by Harrogate’s religious leaders as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

Local MP Andrew Jones met with the Imam of the Harrogate mosque, the President of the Harrogate synagogue and the vicar of St Peter’s Church, Reverend Alan Garrow, on Monday 13 November to discuss the ongoing situation and the positions of Muslims and Jews in Harrogate and Knaresborough and nationwide.

Mr Jones commented: I am grateful to the Imam, the President of the synagogue and Rev Garrow for coming together to emphasise a message of tolerance, calm and respect. Islamophobic and antisemitic acts are unacceptable and I am pleased that we seem not to be experiencing an increase in this kind of hatred locally. This meeting is important because it demonstrates that whatever our beliefs we are compassionate beings sharing humanitarian values and respecting one another.

Hasan Muhammad, Imam of the Harrogate Islamic Association, added: It is good to stand together with Mr Cohen calling for peace and understanding between faiths and, specifically at this moment, between their followers. Harrogate people are well-known for being welcoming and accepting. These are values we should cherish as we live our lives in respect and understanding and celebrate both what makes us different and what we share. As-salamu alaykum.