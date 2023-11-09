Mixed Martial Arts challenge to raise money for Mind

Jamie Sanchez signs up for an ultra MMA event in aid of raising funds for charity, Mind.

He is using his own real life experiences to help raise awareness in the uprising of mental health issues within the UK.

Jamie said: I’m hoping that I can garner as much support as possible and raise a record amount for mind at one of these events! Some of you may know I suffer severely with my mental health with diagnosed disorders. Whilst I do try and not let this effect my day to day life, I am constantly fighting an internal battle that has led to numerous stints with the crisis team. I’ve recently gone through my most recent crisis and am now back in recovery with the community mental health team.

Mixed martial arts, also known as MMA, is a term for the combat sport in which two competitors attempt to achieve dominance over one another by utilizing three general tactics: striking, finishing holds, and control.

Jamie said: Mental health does not just affect me, it affects millions around the world. I’ve decided this time round to focus my mind on something that will aid in my recovery and hopefully prevent me relapsing whilst also making other lifestyle changes. You are not your illness. You have an individual story to tell. You have a name, a history, a personality. Staying yourself is part of the battle.

On April 14 2024, he will be competing in three two minute rounds of mixed martial arts after completing an eight week camp with bad company gym in Leeds

The event will take place in Pryzm nightclub in Leeds

Please, if you can donate with this link