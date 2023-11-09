Decision to delay A66 upgrade is disappointing for our residents and businesses

A decision to upgrade the A66 to a full dual carriageway has been delayed by Government to March 7, 2024. The A66 Northern TransPennine project would dual 50 miles (80km) from Penrith to Scotch Corner.

Responding to the decision a spokesperson for Transport for the North said:

We are disappointed to hear of a delay to the decision on upgrading the A66. But the important thing is to get the right answer, which we strongly believe is upgrading this key route to improve connections and experience for the people that use it.

Removing the bottlenecks along this key east-west corridor will make the road safer and more reliable for travellers and help freight get across the Pennines by linking ports on both coasts and providing onward connectivity to Scotland. It’s not only a hugely important route between the Lake District, North Yorkshire and the Tees Valley – and the dozens of communities in between – it also helps connect Scotland to our towns and cities.

We look forward to what we hope will be the go-ahead for this very important piece of national infrastructure.