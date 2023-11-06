Man left with fractured skull after serious assault on Montpellier Hill in Harrogate

Two men were seriously injured following an assault in Harrogate.

Montpellier Hill in Harrogate

1.40pm on Monday 23 October 2023

Two men were subjected to a serious assault where they were both kicked in the head and stamped on. The assault has left one of the victims with a fractured skull and requiring long term medical treatment.

Officers are requested the assistance of the public to identify the man in the image, as they believe he may have important information which would assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12230201814.

Crimestoppers can be contact anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Two men in their twenties have been arrested in connection with this incident. Both have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.