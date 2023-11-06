LNER thanks those who have served

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is proud to reveal a special Azuma train in recognition of all those who have served and who continue to serve ahead of Remembrance Day.

The LNER Azuma train (800 111) has been specially decorated with a dedicated poppy design alongside ‘To those who have served, Thank You’ text on either side of the front and rear driving cabs of the train.

The train can now be seen along the East Coast route and will carry the special commemorative design throughout the rest of the month of November.