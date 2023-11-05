In video and pictures: Harrogate Round Table Charity Stray Bonfire 2023

The crowds flocked to the Stray on the evening of 4 November 2023 to enjoy the Harrogate Round Table Charity Stray Bonfire.

The rain made it challenging for the organisers, and those attending, with wellies a preferred option.

However, as ever the Round Table did Harrogate proud with fantastic bonfire, and firework display.

If you did attend and didn’t pop some money in the buckets, please try and support this event with a donation via the links below.

The event was in support of the community by contributing to The Harrogate Homeless Project.

People can also donate £5 by texting BONFIRE to 70560

By going to our GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-homeless-project