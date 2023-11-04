Timings for the Harrogate Charity Stray Bonfire Night

Harrogate Round Table is ready for the Harrogate Stray Charity Bonfire Night Saturday 4 November, 2023.

This is a family-friendly event and promises an evening filled with entertainment, food, and of course a the bonfire and fireworks display.



Event Details:

Date: Saturday 4 November, 2023

Time: Entertainment starts 17.30

Location: Oatlands Stray near St. Aidans School

Suggested donation: £5

Timings:

17.30 Event is opened by Your Harrogate

17.35 Three Strikes

18.15 Three Strikes end

18.30 Bonfire lit

18.35 On The Dancefloor Start

19.15 On The Dancefloor end

19.15 Fireworks

19.35 Fireworks end

20.00 Bar closure



Live Music by the Three Strikes band and On The Dancefloor.



Food and Drinks will be provided by local Scouts. They will be providing a selection of food including burgers, sausages, hotdogs and vegetarian options. As well as a selection of soft hot and cold drinks. Proceeds from the food and soft beverages are the only form of income at the event for many of the Scout groups involved.