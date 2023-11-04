Timings for the Harrogate Charity Stray Bonfire Night

Harrogate Round Table is ready for the Harrogate Stray Charity Bonfire Night Saturday 4 November, 2023.
This is a family-friendly event and promises an evening filled with entertainment, food, and of course a the bonfire and fireworks display.
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday 4 November, 2023
- Time: Entertainment starts 17.30
- Location: Oatlands Stray near St. Aidans School
- Suggested donation: £5
Timings:
- 17.30 Event is opened by Your Harrogate
- 17.35 Three Strikes
- 18.15 Three Strikes end
- 18.30 Bonfire lit
- 18.35 On The Dancefloor Start
- 19.15 On The Dancefloor end
- 19.15 Fireworks
- 19.35 Fireworks end
- 20.00 Bar closure
Live Music by the Three Strikes band and On The Dancefloor.
Food and Drinks will be provided by local Scouts. They will be providing a selection of food including burgers, sausages, hotdogs and vegetarian options. As well as a selection of soft hot and cold drinks. Proceeds from the food and soft beverages are the only form of income at the event for many of the Scout groups involved.
There is also going to be a licensed bar.
Pannal Primary school PTA will be running a stand, and a 1940s hand turned children’s roundabout.
Charity Initiatives: Support your community by contributing to our charity initiatives. They are collecting donations to help The Harrogate Homeless Project.
.
People can also donate £5 by texting BONFIRE to 70560
By going to our GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-homeless-project
