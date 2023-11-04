Tadcaster-Based Tadweld Receives £20k Support for Innovation and Growth

Tadweld, a long-established welding and fabrication company based in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, is pleased to announce the support it has received through the Made Smarter programme, including a £20k grant aimed at enhancing digital capabilities and fostering innovation within businesses.

Established in 1983, Tadweld initially served the agricultural and quarry industries, quickly expanding to provide welding and sheet metal work for local breweries. Over the years, the company has grown to become a leading player in the field, with a team of highly qualified and skilled personnel. Tadweld designs, develops, creates, and installs steelwork solutions for blue-chip companies across the UK and Europe.

When inquiring about the Made Smarter programme, Tadweld sought support to innovate and evolve as a business, exploring how digital tools could enhance their operations and contribute to their growth.

The company received a range of support, guidance, and solutions from the programme, including personal engagement from Heidi Green of North Yorkshire Council and extensive support from Mike Pennington of the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub. A Digital Roadmap, developed in collaboration with Oxford Innovation, identified the right digital solutions for the business. Tadweld also benefitted from networking opportunities and best practice sharing through Business Roundtable and Made Smarter events. Most notably, the company received a £20,000 Made Smarter grant to support their investment in cutting-edge laser welding technology and an additional £1,000 grant towards IT equipment.

Chris Houston, Managing Director of Tadweld, expressed his enthusiasm for the support received from the Made Smarter programme. He said: The introduction of laser welding technology represents a significant step forward for Tadweld. As a pioneering technology in the welding industry, it offers numerous advantages over traditional methods, particularly in terms of weld quality and cleanliness. These aspects are crucial in the high-tech sectors Tadweld serves, including food and drink, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Tadweld anticipates that this technology will give them a competitive edge, enabling them to provide superior products and services to their clients.

In addition to the technical advances that are bought with new equipment Tadweld have been heavily investing in their employees. With support from Calderdale College and York-based leadership and engagement specialists Pro-Development (UK) Limited, they have been running management training courses and an Employee Engagement Survey. This has been a fantastic way to up-skill managers, and to get honest feedback from their entire workforce. They have already installed new facilities, provided new equipment, and held a popular staff BBQ because of the survey. Now, the company is exploring further training opportunities through the York & North Yorkshire LEP ‘Skills Bootcamps’ and the Made Smarter program for Digital Transformation and Supervisor skills.

Looking ahead, Tadweld plans to have the laser welding equipment in place by January 2024. The company acknowledges the importance of training and maximizing the value of this new technology and is excited to explore its capabilities. Tadweld is also considering further digital investments in systems and equipment for the future, as they strive to remain at the forefront of innovation in their industry.

About Tadweld’s collaboration with the Made Smarter programme, Mike Pennington, who provided extensive support to the company, expressed his pride in assisting their journey.

Mike Pennington said: It has been a pleasure to work with Tadweld on their path to innovation and growth. Tadweld’s commitment to embracing digital technologies and their dedication to offering top-quality solutions to their clients is truly commendable. I am proud to have played a part in their success and excited to witness the positive impact this support will have on their future endeavours.

Tadweld’s commitment to innovation and growth exemplifies their dedication to delivering top-quality steelwork solutions to their clients. The company’s journey is a testament to the opportunities that digital transformation can unlock for businesses, ultimately strengthening the local economy and reinforcing Tadcaster’s position as a hub of industrial excellence.

The Made Smarter and Skills Bootcamps programmes are live and ready for new applicants now. For more details, head to ynygrowthhub.com or email support@ynygrowthhub.com