Harrogate Gateway Scheme would need fundamental changes to secure investment

The Harrogate Gateway Scheme would see changes to the roads infrastructure in Harrogate, around the cinema, bus station, railway station, and James Street.

The Council Executive had approved the scheme, but on the 17 August 2023, North Yorkshire Council took the decision to pause the scheme, following a legal challenge.

The Harrogate Gateway Project was most recently discussed at the North Yorkshire Council Executive Committee on the 19 September 2023.

At that meeting, they took a recommendation to bring a paper back to the Executive, considering other options that are available. Cllr Duncan at that meeting said it was too early to “kill off the Gateway” as there was a prize of £11million, and there was a collective will to secure that funding for Harrogate.