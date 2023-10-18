Harrogate Hospital launch their annual luxury Diamond Raffle

With prizes a cut above the rest, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity present this year’s Diamond Raffle

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) and Volunteer Team have launched their annual luxury Diamond Raffle, to raise funds for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).

This year’s raffle is brimming with extravagant gifts just in time for the festive season, including a glamorous 9ct Fogal & Barnes White Gold Necklace and a one night stay at the White Hart Hotel Harrogate complete with bed and breakfast; perfect for those in need of a rejuvenating break.

Tickets to enter the raffle are £1 and all proceeds raised will go towards supporting patients, their families and service users across the HDFT footprint.

Here are some of this year’s prizes:

Fogal & Barnes 9ct White Gold & 0.25ct Diamond Necklace

White Hart Hotel Bed & Breakfast Stay, Harrogate

Natural Skincare by Sammy Hamper worth £150

Mama Doreens Afternoon Tea for four

Tannin level £100 Voucher

Whitakers Gin Tour Voucher

Nuffield Health Gym Pass

Cardamom Black £50 Voucher

Harewood House Guest Season Pass 23/24

Once purchased, your tickets will be emailed to your chosen email address provided at checkout. Alternatively, please contact the HHCC and Volunteer Team on hdft.hhcc@nhs.net or 01423 557408 to purchase your tickets.

The raffle will be drawn on Friday 15 December 2023 on Harrogate Hospital Radio (95.3FM).