Harrogate Hospital launch their annual luxury Diamond Raffle

With prizes a cut above the rest, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity present this year’s Diamond Raffle
Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) and Volunteer Team have launched their annual luxury Diamond Raffle, to raise funds for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).
This year’s raffle is brimming with extravagant gifts just in time for the festive season, including a glamorous 9ct Fogal & Barnes White Gold Necklace and a one night stay at the White Hart Hotel Harrogate complete with bed and breakfast; perfect for those in need of a rejuvenating break.
Tickets to enter the raffle are £1 and all proceeds raised will go towards supporting patients, their families and service users across the HDFT footprint.
Here are some of this year’s prizes:
- Fogal & Barnes 9ct White Gold & 0.25ct Diamond Necklace
- White Hart Hotel Bed & Breakfast Stay, Harrogate
- Natural Skincare by Sammy Hamper worth £150
- Mama Doreens Afternoon Tea for four
- Tannin level £100 Voucher
- Whitakers Gin Tour Voucher
- Nuffield Health Gym Pass
- Cardamom Black £50 Voucher
- Harewood House Guest Season Pass 23/24
Once purchased, your tickets will be emailed to your chosen email address provided at checkout. Alternatively, please contact the HHCC and Volunteer Team on hdft.hhcc@nhs.net or 01423 557408 to purchase your tickets.
The raffle will be drawn on Friday 15 December 2023 on Harrogate Hospital Radio (95.3FM).
Yvonne Campbell, Acting Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager said:
If you’re looking to add a touch of splendour to your winter festivities this year, then look no further than our Diamond Raffle fundraiser which is full of fantastic prizes to be won.
Each of these prizes has been provided by an amazing local business, and I would like to thank them all for their generosity and support in this fundraising effort.
Every ticket purchased will make a real difference by allowing us to provide above and beyond the usual provisions for our colleagues, patients and service users.