Harrogate Charity Stray Bonfire Night – 4 November 2023

Harrogate– Get ready to warm up your autumn nights with a sizzling spectacle that’s sure to light up the town!

Now in its 52nd year, The Harrogate Stray Charity returns on Saturday 4 November 2023, from 17.00 until 20.30 on the Oatlands Stray near St. Aidans School

Harrogate Round Table says it is thrilled to announce the return of the much-anticipated Bonfire Night, a family-friendly event while raising money for Harrogate Homeless Project.

Highlights of the evening include:

A Spectacular Bonfire: Watch as the bonfire, safely managed by our expert team, lights up the night sky. Feel the warmth of community spirit as you gather around this roaring blaze.

Dazzling Fireworks Display: As the bonfire crackles, get ready for a jaw-dropping fireworks display that will paint the heavens with a kaleidoscope of colours. This is a show you won’t want to miss!

Live Music: Local bands and musicians with Three Strikes band confirmed to play for the 2nd year running, more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Food and Beverages: Enjoy a variety of food and drinks from the Local Scouts. They will be providing a selection of hot food for the public – Burgers, sausages, hotdogs and vegetarian options. As well as a selection of hot and cold drinks.

Proceeds from the food and soft beverages are the only form of income at the event for many of the scout groups involved.

There is also going to be a licensed bar run by Vintage Event Bars, serving a selection of Alcohol.

For safety reasons visitors are asked not to bring sparklers.

The Harrogate Stray Bonfire is a charity event and all money raised will be going to the Harrogate Homeless Project.

Matthew Firth, part of the team responsible for planning this year’s event: It is important that we help end homelessness on the streets of Harrogate. Especially going into wintertime when the mercury regularly drops below freezing and these poor people, often through no fault of their own, end up on the streets.

Harrogate Stray Bonfire Night is made possible by the support of the generous public.