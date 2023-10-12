Soroptimists launch nominations for their Woman in the Community and Young Woman in the Community 2024

Harrogate and District Soroptimists have now launched their search for nominations for their Woman in the Community and Young Woman in the Community 2024.

The soroptimist are looking for a woman and a young woman who have made a difference to the lives of others locally or further afield through their volunteering or charity work.

They must live in the Harrogate District or Wetherby. They can be nominated by others or self-nominate.

The closing date for applications is 5 December 2023.

The Awards will be presented on Friday 8 March 2024 which is International Women’s Day.

Please email sihandd@hotmail.co.uk