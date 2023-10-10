Harrogate care home raises £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support

The Granby Care Home in Harrogate has held a community coffee morning raising £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Members of the local community joined residents and team members at the care home for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes while being entertained by local singer Albert Stott.

In the week leading up to the big day, the home’s chefs helped residents perfect their cakes and bakes and residents also made decorations in their arts & crafts activities.

Resident, Sylvia Heys, said: Absolutely amazing event. Albert was out of this world and sang all the songs I love and we even got a photo together! The whole day was fabulous, I had so much fun.

The home’s manager, Ruby Audi, said: We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts. Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends.

The Granby Care Home is part of Four Seasons Health Care Group which operates 100 care homes across the UK, providing long-term and respite residential, nursing and dementia care for older people.