From Green to Queens! Harrogate St. Andrew’s Players get ready to roll into Harrogate Theatre with their next show: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Fresh off the back of their smash-hit success with “Shrek the Musical” last October, Harrogate St. Andrew’s Players are back with an altogether more extravagant affair (if such a thing were even possible), so get ready to “Shake your Groove Thing” and prepare to be left “Spinning Around” by their 2023 production, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Adapted from the 1994 cult-classic film, the show follows Anthony “Tick” Belrose, Bernadette Bessenger and Adam Whitely, a gaggle of Sydney-based drag queens. Summoned by Tick’s ex-wife Marion to take their act to Alice Springs, the trio embark on an impromptu tour of the Australian outback in the show’s eponymous bus, mincing and muddling their way through love, friendship and all manner of camptastic surprises in the process.

The film’s writer and director, Stephan Elliot, adapted it for the stage alongside Allan Scott, premiering in Sydney in 2006. It later opened in the West End in 2009, and on Broadway in 2011 (produced by Bette Midler), subsequently touring both the UK and the US. The show is a jukebox musical, featuring hits by Kylie Minogue, Donna Summer and Gloria Gaynor, to name only a few. Notable cast members over the show’s international journey include renowned Australian import Jason Donovan and Keala Settle, star of The Greatest Showman.

Priscilla is the perfect recipe for an evening of fun and laughter; fit to burst with certified club anthems and heartwarming toe-tappers in equal measure, a cast of colourful and crazy characters, and quite possibly the most elaborate costumes in the society’s history. At the heart of it all is an unapologetic celebration of individuality, an ode to living life as your true, authentic self. With the dynamic duo, director and choreographer Louise Denison and musical director Jim Lunt returning to take the helm of a show full of glitz, glamour and bonkers antics, this is one you definitely won’t want to miss.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert plays at the Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday 25th to Saturday 28th of October, daily at 07:30pm with a matinee on the Saturday at 2:30pm.

Tickets online at: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or call: 01423 502116.

Anyone who wants to be involved in future productions or wishes for further information about the society and its work is welcome to contact info@hsap.co.uk or follow are socials @hsap on Facebook and Instagram