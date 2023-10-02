Dress green for mental health awareness in October

Harrogate mental health charity, Wellspring Therapy and Training, is calling on individuals, schools, businesses, churches and community groups to dress green for mental health in October.
The green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness.
Those taking part in Wellspring’s campaign are being asked to wear a green an item of clothing and donate towards Wellspring’s counselling services.
This campaign ties in with World Mental Health Day on October 10, which raises awareness of mental health and drives positive change for everyone’s mental health. The theme for 2023 is: Mental health is a universal human right.
Emily Fullarton, Executive Director of Wellspring, commented:
This is a vitally important message, which we will be promoting, not just this month, but in the months and years to come. And this is why Wellspring works so hard in the local community to support those who are experiencing distress and to prevent further mental health problems.