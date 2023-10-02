Dress green for mental health awareness in October

Harrogate mental health charity, Wellspring Therapy and Training, is calling on individuals, schools, businesses, churches and community groups to dress green for mental health in October.

The green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness.

Those taking part in Wellspring’s campaign are being asked to wear a green an item of clothing and donate towards Wellspring’s counselling services.

This campaign ties in with World Mental Health Day on October 10, which raises awareness of mental health and drives positive change for everyone’s mental health. The theme for 2023 is: Mental health is a universal human right.