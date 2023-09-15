Knaresborough viaduct
Knaresborough viaduct

Cllr David Goode on a Thriving Knaresborough Town Council

/

This is a Presentation from Knaresborough Town Councillor David Goode covering community development activities in Knaresborough.

It covers questions around preparedness for Double Devolution, and issues Knaresborough faces and what it asks of Area Constituency Committee/North Yorkshire Council.

We have published David’s presentation, and report, as there is genuine value in a wider audience being aware.

 

 

Please wait while flipbook is loading. For more related info, FAQs and issues please refer to DearFlip WordPress Flipbook Plugin Help documentation.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.