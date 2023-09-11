Ripley walkers stride towards a Parkinson’s cure

138 walkers took part in their local Walk for Parkinson’s event from the Star Club in Ripley on 3 September 2023.

Fundraisers had the choice of a one mile or five and a half mile route from the Star Club, through the village of Ripley along Hollybank Lane to Hampsthwaite before looping round and heading back to Ripley, taking in some stunning views on the way back.

Parkinson’s UK is set to raise £15,000 from the day which will help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition. Parkinson’s UK is the largest European charitable funder of research into the condition, funding over £120m to date.

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Jacquie McGuire, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Ripley as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible. In Yorkshire alone there are over 10,000 people living with Parkinson’s. The amazing efforts of everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s has helped us drive forward the groundbreaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.

To find out more about fundraising for Parkinson’s UK please visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising