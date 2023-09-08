Lane closures on A1(M) southbound Scotch Corner to Catterick Central – specialist clean up continues

Road users in North Yorkshire are advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning as work continues to clear an offal spillage on the A1(M).

Two of three lanes of the southbound carriageway between junctions 53 (Scotch Corner) and 52 (Catterick Central) remain closed after a lorry lost around two tonnes of its load at around 10pm last night.

Specialist contractors have been working through the night to clear the spillage but the lanes are expected to remain closed throughout the morning at least.

Plans are being made to resurface the carriageway which is currently too slippery for traffic to use.

While traffic is able to pass the scene in lane three, delays are expected to build through the morning peak.