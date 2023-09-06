Friends of Harrogate Hospital launch “Enterprise Friends”

Friends of Harrogate Hospital is a charity which has raised over £2.3 million for our local hospital – they have no employees or expensive overheads which means that over 95% of the funds raised go directly to the hospital.

The Charity Commission approved the Friends of Harrogate Hospital to become a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) earlier this year which enables us to promote new fundraising initiatives.

They are now launching the ‘Enterprise Friends’ scheme which invites local businesses and other organisations to donate £1,000 and join in supporting the local community through the hospital.

EnviroVent, a local ventilation business with an interest in supporting the community, has become the first Enterprise Friend.

Andy Makin, Managing Director said Hospitals are at the centre of our communities, there for when we need them most. For this reason, EnviroVent are delighted to support Friends of Harrogate Hospital as their first Enterprise Friend and congratulate John Fox and his fellow trustees on creating this initiative and look forward to joining other Enterprise Friends in supporting for many years to come.

John Fox, Chair of the Friends thanks EnviroVent for their support and invites local businesses, clubs, associations and groups to join us in helping Harrogate Hospital in saving lives, making thousands of lives better, reducing waiting lists and motivating our front-line hospital staff by becoming an Enterprise Friend.

For more information on how you can support our work, please email hello@friendsofharrogatehospital.org