Leeds mum launches Scafell Pike Challenge to raise awareness of non-smoking lung cancer

A Leeds mum with stage 4 EGFR positive lung cancer will join more than 40 people – including eight with the same prognosis – up Scafell Pike, England’s highest peak, on 23 September to increase awareness of non-smoking lung cancer and raise funds to support patients affected by the disease.

49-year-old Natasha Loveridge, from Guiseley, was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2022 and within weeks received the news that it was incurable.

Since then, she has committed herself to improving understanding of the EGFR positive mutation – most commonly seen in young women who, like Natasha, are non-smokers – and to raise money for EGFR Positive UK, a registered charity dedicated to improving the overall survival and quality of life of EGFR positive lung cancer patients across the country.

Amongst other events, Natasha – married to Matthew and a mother of two teenage girls – has hosted a 90s disco and a garden party with future activities planned.