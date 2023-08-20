NYMR announce more guest locomotives for its 50th Anniversary Steam Gala

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has confirmed two more guest locomotives for its 50th Anniversary Steam Gala, taking place this autumn from 21st to 24th September 2023. As it’s exactly 50 years since NYMR started running passenger services, this year’s Gala is going to be extra special – a celebration of the last half century in steam.

Joining the 50th Anniversary Steam Gala will be BR Standard ‘Riddles’ 4MT No. 75069, courtesy of the Severn Valley Railway as well as Caledonian Railway 2P No. 55189 courtesy of the Scottish Railway Preservation Society.

Built in 1955 at Swindon works, the standard 4s were mixed-traffic locomotives. Withdrawn with a cracked firebox flange in 1994, No. 75069 remained in storage until 2013, when a heavy overhaul of the locomotive began. This extensive five-year project was completed in 2018, costing more than £900,000 and 25,000 hours of combined staff and volunteer effort.

Caledonian Railway 2P No. 55189 will be appearing in British Railways black livery, which it carried after the nationalisation of the railways in 1948. This locomotive was the last of this class in service and was withdrawn in 1962. The locomotive was at Polmadie from 1952 to 1959, where work included suburban passenger traffic and station pilot duties at Glasgow Central.

Guest locomotives that have already been announced include the LNER A4 pacific locomotive ‘Sir Nigel Gresley’ No. 60007 and Great Central Railway and David Clarke Railway Trust’s BR Standard Class 9F 2-10-0 No. 92214.

Day tickets for the four-day celebration of steam are available now, priced at £45 for one day, with discounted options for multi-day tickets.* As well as this, Kids Go Free (aged 0-15) and members get 50% off tickets.

The Steam Gala features an intensive timetable with services starting at 9am every day and trains every half an hour, with special late extended services also available until 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to witnessing the incredible steam locos along the 18 miles of scenery, from wooded valleys to beautiful countryside through the breathtaking North York Moors National Park, there will also be the opportunity to travel by steam, along the national network, with steam services to Whitby.

The home fleet locomotives that are running throughout the four-day event are:

BR 9F No. 92134

SR Railway Schools Class No. 926 ’Repton’

Black 5 No. 5428 ‘Eric Treacy’

No. 8 ‘Lucie’

BR Standard 4 Tank No. 80136

J27 No. 65894

No. 29 ‘Peggy’

Visitors can also experience a host of exciting events and activities such as the Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival at Goathland Station with a selection of real ales and ciders from local breweries such as Helmsley Brewing Co. and Whitby Brewery. Pickering Station will host an array of trade stalls featuring railway memorabilia, books, and model railways featuring 00 and N gauge scale layouts from Scarborough & District Railway Modellers. At Grosmont Station visitors will be able to visit the engine shed and see some of the locomotives being prepared and restoration projects taking place.

For further information of the locomotives taking part in the 50th Anniversary Steam Gala and to purchase tickets visit nymr.co.uk/steam-gala.

* Annual Passes are not valid for this event.