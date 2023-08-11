Harrogate Town embrace Barbie Mania

Barbie, Spiderman & more to attend Harrogate Town match this weekend!

To celebrate the launch of their Junior Membership Scheme and the ongoing school holidays, Harrogate Town AFC will have a number of special guests at their fixture against Forest Green this Saturday!

Guests* include…

Barbie

Sonic

Mario

Spiderman

Having just been granted Silver Award in the EFL Family Excellence Scheme, this is the latest offering from the club looking to attract more families to The EnviroVent Stadium.

Characters are provided by Rascals Entertainment and will be out and about meeting supporters from 2pm.

U12s can attend from just £6, and families are free with a paying adult, so why not bring the family along and enjoy a fun-filled family day out at your local football club.

U5s are free with a paying adult.

Tickets are on sale here – https://www.eticketing.co.uk/harrogatetownafc/EDP/Event/Index/146?position=1

*All characters used are lookalike characters