Video: Selby & Ainsty by-election, Labour take the seat from Conservative

In a by-election prompted by the resignation of Nigel Adams, Labour have now taken the seat from the Conservatives in the Selby and Ainsty by election.

Keir Mather – Labour Party – 16,456

Claire Holmes – Conservative Party – 12,295

Matt Walker – Liberal Democrats – 1,188

Arnold Warneken – Green party – 1,838

Andrew Gray – Independent – 99

Mike Jordan – Yorkshire Party – 1,503

Dave Kent – Reform UK – 1,332

Nick Palmer – Independent – 342

Guy Phoenix – Heritage Party – 162

Sir Archibald Stanton – Official Monster Raving Loony – 172

John Waterston – Social Democratic Party – 314

Luke Wellock – Climate Party – 39

Tyler Wilson-Kerr – Independent – 67

Turnout 35,886 papers, or 44.77% of those that could vote.