Video: Selby & Ainsty by-election, Labour take the seat from Conservative

In a by-election prompted by the resignation of Nigel Adams, Labour have now taken the seat from the Conservatives in the Selby and Ainsty by election.

  • Keir Mather – Labour Party – 16,456
  • Claire Holmes – Conservative Party – 12,295
  • Matt Walker – Liberal Democrats – 1,188
  • Arnold Warneken – Green party – 1,838
  • Andrew Gray – Independent – 99
  • Mike Jordan – Yorkshire Party – 1,503
  • Dave Kent – Reform UK – 1,332
  • Nick Palmer – Independent – 342
  • Guy Phoenix – Heritage Party – 162
  • Sir Archibald Stanton – Official Monster Raving Loony – 172
  • John Waterston – Social Democratic Party – 314
  • Luke Wellock – Climate Party – 39
  • Tyler Wilson-Kerr – Independent – 67

Turnout 35,886 papers, or 44.77% of those that could vote.

 

 
 

