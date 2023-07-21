Video: Selby & Ainsty by-election, Labour take the seat from Conservative

In a by-election prompted by the resignation of Nigel Adams, Labour have now taken the seat from the Conservatives in the Selby and Ainsty by election.
- Keir Mather – Labour Party – 16,456
- Claire Holmes – Conservative Party – 12,295
- Matt Walker – Liberal Democrats – 1,188
- Arnold Warneken – Green party – 1,838
- Andrew Gray – Independent – 99
- Mike Jordan – Yorkshire Party – 1,503
- Dave Kent – Reform UK – 1,332
- Nick Palmer – Independent – 342
- Guy Phoenix – Heritage Party – 162
- Sir Archibald Stanton – Official Monster Raving Loony – 172
- John Waterston – Social Democratic Party – 314
- Luke Wellock – Climate Party – 39
- Tyler Wilson-Kerr – Independent – 67
Turnout 35,886 papers, or 44.77% of those that could vote.