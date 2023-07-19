Andrew Jones welcomes council’s support for water quality campaign

North Yorkshire Council has approved a motion backing the bid to DEFRA to designate the River Nidd at the Lido as official bathing water. Such a designation will mean the Environment Agency will put together plans with stakeholders to improve the water quality in the river.

The motion received the backing from members of all parties and was moved by Bilton councillor Paul Haslam.

Welcoming the council’s move local MP Andrew Jones commented: I am grateful to North Yorkshire councillors for backing this campaign. Bids to designate areas as official bathing water are substantially strengthened by having the support of the local authority. I know some seek to make party political points about this issue. I hope that this overwhelming cross-party support brings an end to this. Positive action is what is needed and I am working with local residents, businesses, community organisations and the Nidd Action Group on the bid. Success is never a guarantee but I am optimistic and this support from North Yorkshire Council is an important milestone.

Water quality testing has been undertaken by the Nidd Action Group and Leeds University and usage of the River Nidd at the Lido has been monitored by volunteers coordinated by Andrew Jones’s office. That monitoring will continue during good weather into September.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help can contact Andrew Jones’s office on 01423 529614 or at andrew.jones.mp@parliament.uk.