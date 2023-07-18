Leeds City Council confirms Elland Road ground as Asset of Community Value

Leeds United’s Elland Road ground has been named as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) by Leeds City Council.

The council placed Elland Road on its list of ACVs after considering a nomination from the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust (LUST) that was backed by the football club.

The award of ACV status to a building or piece of land means that, should an owner decide to sell, then the local community will normally be given an opportunity to bid for it on the open market.

Elland Road was originally named by the council as one of the city’s ACVs in late 2017, following a previous nomination from LUST.

Under the terms of the Localism Act 2011, sites remain on a local authority’s ACV list for five years at a time.

LUST’s newly-approved nomination was submitted after the recent expiry of Elland Road’s original listing period.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: The council can confirm that Elland Road has been included in its list of Assets of Community Value following a nomination by the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust. As is standard procedure, the nomination was carefully assessed by the council according to criteria set out in the Localism Act 2011. When those criteria are met, as they were in this case, then the building or piece of land in question becomes an Asset of Community Value.