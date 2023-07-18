Keane Duncan chosen as North Yorkshire Conservative candidate for mayor

Keane Duncan has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the first-ever election for Mayor North Yorkshire next year.

Keane, a journalist and North Yorkshire councillor, was selected by Conservative members in North Yorkshire last Friday (14 July 2023)

Keane Duncan said: It’s an honour to win the confidence of party members to fight for my home area in this critical election. Our landmark £540m devolution deal represents an unprecedented chance to unlock opportunities for everyone who lives here, particularly the next generation. My vision for York and North Yorkshire is one that is open for business and proud of success – a greener and more productive area embracing future industries and offering highly-skilled, well-paid job opportunities. It is of an area with affordable housing provided on brownfield sites so people who work here can afford to live here too. It is of an area where our transport is connected, affordable and accessible. It is of an area where no matter our background, or our upbringing or our beliefs we all have a stake in its success. And of course, it is of a York and North Yorkshire that is safer for everyone. This is the York and North Yorkshire I will be working to deliver, and ahead of polling day in May I hope to convince voters I have the vision and fight to make a difference for people in every corner of our diverse and vast county.

Thirsk & Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said: I send my congratulations to Keane Duncan on his selection as the Conservative candidate for the York & North Yorkshire Mayoral election in May 2024. This is a fantastic role offering a wonderful opportunity to boost the economy and bolster efforts to tackle crime in the region. I look forward to joining him and his team on the campaign trail.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones added: Keane’s enthusiasm for and knowledge of York and North Yorkshire is impressive. He understands the challenges we face and the opportunities which devolution offers to address those challenges in transport, skills, housing and employment. I look forward to working with Keane between now and the election next May to put these exciting opportunities in front of the electorate and win support for them.

Keane is North Yorkshire born, bred and educated. He is currently a North Yorkshire councillor, serving as executive member for highways and transport.

This new mayor will oversee the delivery of a £540m devolution deal, with responsibility for economic development, transport, housing and skills.

They will also be the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire.