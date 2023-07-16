18-year-old Harrogate man sentenced for making and distributing indecent images of children

An 18-year-old man from Harrogate, that has moved to Ely, has been sentenced to 18 months for making, possessing and distributing indecent images and stalking.

Dylan Paul Ansell appeared at York Crown Court and was sentenced to 18 months at a young offenders institute for making and distributing indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography and a prohibited image.

He was also handed a ten year sexual harm order, ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and given a 5 year restraining order.

Ansell, now of Camping Close, Haddenham, Ely, formerly of Harrogate, answered no comment when first interviewed regarding the allegations and content found on devices seized from his address on Friday 20 August 2021.

However, during a trial at York Crown Court he later pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent photographs of children, three counts of distributing indecent photographs of children, one count of possessing extreme pornography and one count of possession of a prohibited image.

Ansell also pleaded guilty to stalking, using false social media accounts to repeatedly target a victim, which has had a lasting impact on their day-to-day activities.