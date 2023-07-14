MP hosts schools visits to Houses of Parliament

Local schools often visit Parliament for a tour around the historic corridors of the Palace of Westminster and take part in workshops with Parliament’s education team. Visits are open to primary and secondary schools and colleges.

During their visit, school pupils also get the chance to meet with Andrew Jones MP and ask questions relating to policy, politics or Parliament itself.

Recently two schools have taken advantage of the opportunity. Prefects from Harrogate Ladies College visited Parliament and met with Andrew for a guided tour. This included the new and popular ‘selfie spot’ on the House of Commons Terrace (picture attached).

St Aidan’s Church of England High School also visited and took the opportunity to quiz Andrew on the issues of the day.

Andrew commented: It is great to see young people visit Parliament to learn about its history and how to become involved in politics and decision-making. There are always interesting and difficult questions and I hope that all those who attend enjoy their visit and leave feeling inspired by our democracy and intrigued by the workings of Parliament.

If schools are unable to visit Parliament there may be an opportunity for a member of the Parliamentary education team to visit the school.

Teachers and pupils can find out more about school visits to the House of Parliament by contacting Andrew’s office at andrew.jones.mp@parliament.uk or by calling 01423 529614.