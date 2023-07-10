Harrogate’s Mountaineering Care Home Manager Raises £2,320 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance with Kilimanjaro Challenge

Samantha Harrison, an intrepid adventurer and dedicated Director and Care Home Manager for Continued Care in Harrogate, has successfully completed an awe-inspiring climb of Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, to raise vital funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Samantha’s remarkable journey represents not only a hugely personal triumph, but the climb also serves as a testament to the unwavering support of her family, who joined her on the ambitious hike and helped raise over £2,320 to support this crucial charity.

The Kilimanjaro expedition was part of Continued Care’s charity of the year fundraising activities. Continued Care, a leading provider of care services in Harrogate, has forged a meaningful partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance, aiming to contribute to the ongoing efforts of the emergency response charity in providing vital emergency medical services to the local community.

Months of rigorous training and preparation were required for Samantha and her family to tackle the challenging expedition and reach the summit. Reflecting on her achievement, Samantha expressed, “Succeeding in reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro and raising £2,320 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been an incredible accomplishment and a once-in-a-lifetime ambition of mine. Throughout this journey, I have been inspired by the unwavering support of my family, friends, and colleagues at Continued Care. Together, we have made a positive impact on our community by contributing to the life-saving efforts of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. It is an honour to have been part of this incredible trip, and I hope that our efforts inspire others to pursue their dreams while supporting meaningful causes.”

Tessa Klemz, North Yorkshire Regional Fundraiser for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, expressed her gratitude, saying, “On behalf of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, we would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Samantha for her tremendous efforts in conquering Kilimanjaro in support of our charity. The funds she has raised, alongside that of her coworkers at Continued Care, will make a significant difference in our ability to provide life-saving medical services to those in need across Yorkshire. We are incredibly grateful for Samantha’s passion and determination to make a positive impact on our community.”