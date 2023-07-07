Red Kite Teacher Training Celebrates Supporting Over 1000 Newly Qualified Teachers

On Friday 30th June, Red Kite Teacher Training celebrated the graduation of its 9th Cohort of trainee teachers.

This year sees over 150 trainees recommended for Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) with the Department for Education, bringing the total number of Early Careers Teachers supported by Red Kite Teacher Training, since its launch in 2014 to 1,049, a proud milestone for everyone involved.

Ellie Rowe, the 1000th trainee to qualify from Red Kite Teacher Training, highlighted that “teaching is the profession that teaches every other profession.”

A special event, hosted at Harrogate Grammar School, saw trainees from this year’s cohort come together for a well-deserved celebration of their achievements, enabling them to network and share experiences.

Director of Red Kite Teacher Training, Victoria Lickley, said: We are immensely proud to have supported so many newly qualified teachers. Learning key educational theories and exploring research evidence is important but seeing excellent practice modelled by expert teachers is essential to learning, and fundamental to the success of our course. Our school- centred approach equips trainees with the skills and confidence to become innovative and passionate teachers who go on to enjoy brilliant careers and enrich the lives of children. Our employment outcomes are consistently high year on year with Headteachers employing our trainees both regionally and nationally.

Caroline Johnson, Headteacher at Colton Primary School, and Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, attended the event to congratulate to the newly qualified teachers and wish them well as they embark on their exciting new careers. Caroline reminded everyone that, “one amazing teacher makes a difference every single day.”