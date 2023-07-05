The Harrogate Inn opens

Harrogate has a new venue from which to eat, drink, sleep and explore as The Inn Collection Group opens The Harrogate Inn and proudly unveils its renovations of the town’s former St George Hotel.

Taking place over the last five months, the programme of works has been extensive, creating a brand-new place for eating and drinking on the town’s famous Parliament Hill, as well as six new, ground floor guest rooms.

With a new feature entrance looking out on Crescent Gardens and enticing people to step inside, Barking George is a stylish venue with a commanding position that will be open all day, every day offering delicious food and delectable drinks.

Named in recognition of both the site’s former moniker and the links between Harrogate and King George III, Barking George has been designed by Newcastle-based BXB Interiors, with the new look giving the feel of a grand established pub befitting its location in the town.

With opulent furnishings and decoration throughout, the inn creates the look and feel of a traditional pub with its own unique character and features.

This includes the commanding stained-glass dome that has been restored and bathes the main bar area of Barking George with a mellow natural light further enhancing the atmosphere of the site.

The refurbishment also incorporates two new outdoor patio features, boosting the number of covers and providing a relaxing place to look out over the scene towards The Royal Baths and enjoy the hustle and bustle of this part of town.

Whilst creating stunning surroundings for visitors to enjoy, the project has also seen the premises’ kitchens completely revamped to ensure the highest quality of dishes is served to diners.

A point of focus on the new main menus which are available from 11am to 9pm are steaks and grills cooked in state-of-the-art broiler.

Utilising temperatures of 1600 – 1800 degrees Fahrenheit to create the perfect sear, a resting chamber completes the cook to ensure a juicy succulence to the chosen cuts.

A brand new pasta-making machine also allows The Harrogate Inn to make all of its own products on-site and offer exceptional freshness on dishes including Venison Pappardelle, baked Rigatoni Al Forno and Spaghetti Crudaiola.

For guests planning a stay at the venue, the existing 90 bedrooms have been supplemented by the creation of six new suites on the ground floor.

Running along the Ripon Road side of the property, these luxurious rooms provide sumptuous spaces in which to relax and unwind in privacy.

Completed in just 152 days, the project has been managed by Silverstone Building Consultancy and delivered in partnership with 7Formation.