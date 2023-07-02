St George Hotel in Harrogate to re-open as The Harrogate Inn

The St George Hotel in Harrogate, will reopen on Monday, 3 July 2023, re-branded as The Harrogate Inn.

New owners, The Inn Collection Group, have made a significant investment in the property, developing a flagship for their group pf hotels.

Internally there is significant change, with the previous, fairly neutral event spaces, transformed into a large bar and restaurant area.

There are now downstairs bedrooms, and a front door, now onto the Crescent Gardens, giving the property much more presence, and appeal.