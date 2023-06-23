A total of 13 candidates put their name in the ring to be MP for Selby and Ainsty

Thirteen candidates will contest the Selby and Ainsty parliamentary by-election in North Yorkshire next month.

Nominations for candidates have closed and voters will go to the polls on Thursday, 20 July 2023.

The candidates are:

Andrew Philip Gray, Independent

Claire Holmes, The Conservative Party

Mike Jordan, Yorkshire Party

Dave Kent, Reform UK

Keir Alexander Mather, Labour Party

Nick Palmer, Independent

Guy Phoenix, Heritage Party

Sir Archibald Stanton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Matt Walker, Liberal Democrats

Arnold Francis Ignatius Warneken, The Green Party

John William Waterston, Social Democratic Party

Luke John Wellock, Climate Party

Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr, Independent

Voting will take place from 7am to 10pm with the election count taking place in the evening after the close of polling.

The by-election has been called following the resignation of MP Nigel Adams, who has held the seat since 2010.

The electorate in the Selby and Ainsty constituency have until midnight on Tuesday, July 4, to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday, 5 July 2023, to apply for a postal vote. If someone is unable to vote in person or by post, they have until 5pm on Wednesday, 12 July 2023, to apply for a proxy vote.

Voters will need to bring photographic identification to be able to vote.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, full or provisional, a UK passport or a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man, or any of the Channel Islands, and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, 12 July 2023.

Apply online for a voter authority certificate at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

Register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

More information on the by-election is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections