Police name woman whose body was found at campsite near Hawes

The identity of the woman whose body was found at a campsite near Hawes on Monday 12 June 2023.

She was 52-year-old Tracey Reed from Nottingham.

Tracey’s family has released the following tribute to her: Our mum was truly one of a kind. She was always the light in every room and left a mark on everyone she met. Her children and grandchildren were her life and she will be sadly missed by all of us.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around Tracey’s death.

A man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on conditional bail.

Ref 12230107241