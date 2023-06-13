Collision in Harrogate between cyclist and Mercedes

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Skipton Road (New Park roundabout) Harrogate.

Just after 2pm on 12 June 2023

A pedal cyclist took action to avoid Mercedes SUV, came off his cycle, and sustained minor injuries.

The cyclist was travelling east on Skipton road and the Mercedes entered the roundabout from the Ripon direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who recalls seeing the pedal cyclist or Mercedes prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-12062023-0659.