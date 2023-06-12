Chain Lane road closure, Knaresborough

Works are underway at the roundabout of Chain Lane and Old Penny Gate in Knaresborough, to repair a collapsed sewar.

Yorkshire water initially closed the road completely in the Southbound direction, but left one lane open so traffic can pass Northbound.

Locally it has been criticized has having a lack of signage, and adding 20 minutes onto the journeys of people trying to get to work and school.

As a result, some people had ignored the road closure when heading South, waited for the lights to change (the existing lights under the railway bridge have still been in operation) and used the road anyway.

North Yorkshire Council Highways said: One of our inspectors was on site yesterday afternoon (8 June 2023) and have advised YW to alter the signage on the approaches to the works to help road users navigate in and around the works more efficiently. The new sign layout will be in situ today but our inspector is going back today to check they have completed the necessary changes and will also monitor traffic flow and if further alterations are required they will facilitate this with YW.

The works are due to be completed on the 14 June 2023.