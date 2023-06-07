Harrogate Town AFC sign midfielder George Horbury

Harrogate Town AFC has signed midfielder George Horbury on a one-year contract extension.
The 18-year-old became the first Town prospect to sign professional terms with the club last season and today extended his stay until at least the summer of 2024.
Horbury, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Marske United, has made five appearances in the yellow & black.
The number 25 told the club’s website:
I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club so far. This time last year I was just starting out on my journey as a professional, the time has flown by.
I really enjoyed last season, I got to experience men’s football for the first time and that was a tough challenge but I really enjoyed it.
We were in a bit of a relegation fight with Marske and in every game we were playing for something that mattered. Being a part of that fight with my team mates was a great opportunity for me to learn and grow.
I am really looking forward to pre-season. I want to hit the ground running, with friendlies coming up there will hopefully be an opportunity for me to impress.