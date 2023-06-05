Northern Powergrid completes investment work in Knaresborough ahead of schedule

Northern Powergrid provides confirms new connection work in Knaresborough is now completed.
Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the electricity network that powers everyday life for 8 million people across 3.9 million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, has completed the new electricity connection work in Knaresborough.
The scheme, which started on Saturday 27 May, involved excavating a trench, joint holes and installation of cables in the carriageway of King James Road and the footway of York Road; adjacent to the pedestrian crossing and the lane towards the Knaresborough Cemetery.
Richard Appleyard, Northern Powergrid’s Connections Delivery Project Engineer said:
We’re pleased to announce that work to connect a new electricity sub station, at the new Knaresborough Leisure Centre, has gone very well and has been completed sooner than anticipated.
King James Road has now re-opened to traffic and the diversion route has been removed.
In addition, the early completion of cable installation and jointing works has also allowed the pedestrian walkways and temporary traffic signals to be removed from the A59 York Road/King James Road sooner than planned.
We’d like to take this opportunity to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.
The new Electricity Supply Connection is now in a position to be energised to the new leisure centre, once the new building is ready to receive the supply.