Northern Powergrid completes investment work in Knaresborough ahead of schedule

Northern Powergrid provides confirms new connection work in Knaresborough is now completed.

Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the electricity network that powers everyday life for 8 million people across 3.9 million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, has completed the new electricity connection work in Knaresborough.

The scheme, which started on Saturday 27 May, involved excavating a trench, joint holes and installation of cables in the carriageway of King James Road and the footway of York Road; adjacent to the pedestrian crossing and the lane towards the Knaresborough Cemetery.