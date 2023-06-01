Adage Dance announces Closure of physical store and transition to online Sales only

Adage Dance, an independent and specialist retailer of premium dancewear and accessories, has made the decision to close its physical store and shift its operations to an online-only platform.

This transition is aimed at better meeting changing consumerpreferences and providing an enhanced shopping experience for its valued customers.

The decision to close the physical store was not made lightly, but rather as a strategic response to increasing costs, a need to renew the lease on the premises and evolving market dynamics and the growing demand for online shopping. By focusing exclusively on e-commerce, Adage Dance aims to provide greater accessibility, convenience, and an expanded product range to dancers and dance enthusiasts throughout the UK.

Adage Dance has been a cornerstone of the local dance community since its inception. Over the years, the physical store has been a hub for dancers, enthusiasts, and instructors, fostering a sense of community and supporting the growth of performing arts in Harrogate. The decision to close the store was made with a heavy heart, but the company remains committed to serving its customers in the best possible way.

The transition to online sales presents numerous benefits for both Adage Dance and its customers.

The online platform will allow for a more extensive inventory, featuring a wide range of dance apparel, shoes, accessories, and equipment. Customers will be able to browse and purchase products at their convenience, enjoying a seamless shopping experience from the comfort of their homes.

As part of the transition, Adage Dance has made significant investments in its online infrastructure to ensure a user-friendly interface, secure payment options, and efficient order fulfilment.

Adage Dance remains committed to maintaining its exceptional customer service standards during and after the transition. The online store will offer detailed product descriptions, sizing charts, and personal guidance to assist customers in making informed purchasing decisions. Furthermore, the company will continue to collaborate with renowned dancewear brands, ensuring the availability of high-quality and innovative products.

Customers who have previously relied on the physical store for fittings and consultations need not worry, as Adage Dance will provide virtual fitting services and personalized assistance via email and online chats. The company is dedicated to making the online shopping experience as interactive and engaging as possible, replicating the personal touch that customers have come to expect from Adage Dance.

Adage Dance would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the loyal customers, dance community, and partners who have supported the physical store throughout the years. The company looks

forward to continuing these valued relationships and forging new ones in the online space.

www.adagedance.co.uk