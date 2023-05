41 Fantastic Quiz Night in Aid of Young Carers

Soroptimists from SI Harrogate and District, together with family, friends and neighbours, met up at the Masonic Hall on Friday night to take part in a quiz to raise money for Young Carers.

Proceeds from the evening, together with the money raised with a tombola stall at the Big Help Out day in the Valley Gardens on Coronation weekend, will be presented to the Young Carers to fund their summer outing.

President Pat Shore thanked the quizmasters, Sue Williams and Sylvia Purser who were ably assisted by their partners, for putting together such a fun quiz. Also thanked were those Soroptimists who had organised the event which included a Pie and Pea Supper and a raffle.