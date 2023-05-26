Blubberhouses: man hospitalised after floor collapses

Fire Crews from Harrogate and Skipton and an incident support unit from Ripon responded to an incident in Blubberhouses, near Harrogate.

A man who had fallen from the first floor in a residential property to the ground floor level due to the floor collapsing.

Crews created a safe working space to allow paramedics to access the casualty in order to assess his injuries prior to moving him.

The men was transported to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries.

Crews completed a handover with the occupant of the property and gave advice.