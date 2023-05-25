Carr eyes up ‘Profit’ in York Sprint

REIGNING PROFIT has more than paid his way in 2023 – and connections are hoping the progressive sprinter can deliver a further dividend at York on Saturday.

Trained by Ruth Carr about a dozen miles north of the Knavesmire, the four-year-old gelding is the bottom weight in the £50,000 William Hill Epic Boost Handicap.

He’ll carry 8st 2lb with jockey James Sullivan aboard in a field of 14, no less than five of whom are previous course and distance winners over the fast five furlongs at York.

Reigning Profit has yet to win at his local track but has already triumphed three times in Yorkshire this season.

He recorded back-to-back wins at Pontefract in late April and early May before scoring by a neck at Ripon a fortnight ago.

All those victories came in class 5 handicaps, earning him the right to take his chance in significantly better company at York.

Stillington-based trainer Carr said: We’re having a bite at a bigger cherry, as it were. It’s always exciting for local people to have a runner at York with a chance and we’re looking forward to it. He’s in good form. He’s really developed into quite a nice sprinter. He’s a big horse and sometimes sprinters take a bit of time to fulfil their potential, physically – and he seems to have been that type of horse.

A little bit of an unknown for Reigning Profit is the quicker going he’s set to face at York. His three wins this spring have come on ground no quicker than good.

Carr said: His second win at Ponte was on slightly quicker ground. We’re hoping it won’t be a problem, but we’re going to find out, aren’t we.

One of Reigning Profit’s rivals will be Copper Knight, who’s ready for his 23rd career race at York. The Tim Easterby-trained nine-year-old has no less than six past victories on the Knavesmire to his name.

The feature race is the £102,000 William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies Stakes in which nine runners will go to post. Four-time champion trainer John Gosden will be represented by Mimikyu, who is likely to go off as favourite for the mile and six-furlong Group 3.

Saturday’s seven-race card gets underway at 1.35pm with the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive handicap.