LNER launches Azuma train celebrating 100-years

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is proud to launch the first named and liveried train as part of the Azuma fleet on the East Coast route, connecting London with Yorkshire, the North East of England and Scotland.

Named ‘Century’, it celebrates LNER’s people and pioneering approach over the past one hundred years since the LNER brand first came into being in 1923. The special livery was revealed amid a fanfare and celebrations at York railway station today, 15th May 2023.

‘Century’ was the name chosen by LNER colleagues and a special train naming panel, reflecting the sentiment of the pride in LNER’s rich past, its passion for the present and the ambition LNER has for the future.

LNER is celebrating 100 years of proud service on the East Coast Main Line, connecting the English and Scottish capital cities and many diverse destinations which continue to be incredibly popular with people keen to make the most of the superb sights and attractions on offer along the East Coast. Throughout the century, LNER has named trains which have been globally iconic in their popularity including ‘Flying Scotsman’, ‘Mallard’ and ‘Sir Nigel Gresley’.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: It’s a truly special moment for everyone at LNER to be unveiling the first named Azuma on the fourth anniversary of our Azuma trains first entering into passenger service. Century’ recognises the successes and iconic moments of our proud past which have defined who we are today, as well as looking forward to the innovation and technology which will see us through 100 more years of taking people on exciting journeys on the East Coast route. The livery perfectly depicts our story to date and we can’t wait to see customers enjoying it out on the route.

The design features colleagues past and present through a unique photographic timeline of the last 100 years of LNER. Colleagues who continue to deliver LNER’s legendary customer service are among those included, alongside Mallard speed record breaking driver, Joe Duddington. Iconic locomotives and destinations from LNER’s century in service also feature.

The newly named train was driven by one of LNER’s newest qualified drivers, Jordan Cochrane, and received a warm welcome and rousing trumpet fanfare as it arrived in York.

Tim Dunn, Rail Historian and presenter of The Architecture the Railways Built, said: The LNER brand has had a colourful and pioneering history – ever since it appeared in 1923. One hundred years later, this moment brings it all together perfectly! The introduction of ‘Century’ means many more people have on the East Coast Main Line will be inspired to learn more about LNER’s impact on rail travel in the UK. The brand is associated with some extraordinary moments such as Mallard’s speed record run; and the introduction of the latest fleet – the Azumas. These moments have helped define the railway’s identity in the UK and I am sure LNER will be known for them for generations to come.

Carolyn Sheard, LNER Customer Experience Leader who features within the livery said: I am so proud to be featured on the ‘Century’ livery – I love my job and really enjoy working for the company so it’s an honour to be involved in the celebrations this year.

The ‘Century’ Azuma train will now remain permanently on the LNER route, taking customers between destinations in speed, style and comfort. The innovation and technology offered by the Azuma fleet marks an exciting new era for sustainable rail travel in the UK.