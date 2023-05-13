Harrogate Town AFC reveals its retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 SkyBet League Two season

Dior Angus, Max Wright and Alex Pattison will be leaving the club upon the expiry of their contract.

Angus and Wright arrived at the club in the Summer of 2022, making a combined 12 appearances for the club, while Alex Pattison departs having spent the last two seasons in North Yorkshire.

The attacking midfielder racked up a total of 86 appearances since arriving from Wycombe, registering 19 goals and 14 assists within that time.

Harrogate Town AFC would like to thank all three players for their efforts at the club.

18 players remain under contract for the 2023/24 season:

Mark Oxley

Pete Jameson

Joe Mattock

Warren Burrell

Toby Sims

Anthony O’Connor

Kayne Ramsay

Josh Falkingham

George Thomson

Levi Sutton

Stephen Dooley

Sam Folarin

Jack Muldoon

Emmanuel Ilesanmi

Luke Armstrong

Miles Welch-Hayes

Kyle Ferguson

Will Smith

Negotiations are underway with midfielder George Horbury on the Academy graduate’s future.

Matty Foulds, Tom Eastman, Kazeem Olaigbe, Matty Daly and Danny Grant have all departed the club following the expiry of their loan deals.

Finally, as recently announced, Rory McArdle had decided to call time on a 19-year playing career that included 39 appearances with the club.