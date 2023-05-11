Police launch appeal to identify man

Police are investigating a suspected drink spiking incident which occurred in York.

Yates Wine Lodge on Church Lane in York

on Saturday 6 May 2023 at approximately 7pm.

Following the incident, a woman in her thirties was taken to hospital, where she received treatment.

Officers are issuing a CCTV image of a man who they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Annotation 2023-05-11 145304.png

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he could have information which will help with the investigation.

Please email becca.quinn@northyorkshire.police.uk or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Becca Quinn.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Please quote reference 12230081543 when passing on information.