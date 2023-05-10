Law banning employers withholding tips passed

The Employment (Allocation of Tips) Act 2023 received Royal Assent on 2 May meaning tips will be protected for over two million workers.

As a result of the act coming into force the Government estimates £200m a year will go back into the pockets of hard-working staff. Front-of-house jobs in the hospitality sector are not generally well-paid so this is an additional boost on top of last month’s 9.7 per cent increase in the National Living Wage boosting it from £9.50 to £10.42.

The measures are expected to enter into force next year following a consultation on implementation and a new code of practice.