Harrogate Town AFC appoint new Head of Community

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation are delighted to announce the appointment of Jill Stacey as the new Head of Community.

Jill started her career at Newcastle United Foundation as a Community Coach, a position she held whilst completing College and University qualifications in Sports Coaching & Management. After graduating, Stacey moved into a Development Officer role and never looked back, spending 15 years working in various roles for the club she grew up supporting.

In 2019 Jill made the move to Yorkshire, to head up the Girls Academy programme at York City FC where she spent two years working with the top talent in the region for women and girls football before landing a role at Harrogate Town Community Foundation.

Stacey said: Having worked in Community Foundations for most of my career I am delighted and privileged to accept the role as Head of Community at Harrogate Town AFC CIO. Working closely with the Football Club I have aspirations to drive the Foundation forward and build on the brilliant programmes we already delivery, making a positive difference to the lives of a number of beneficiaries each day, via and the dedicated and hardworking employees who represent Harrogate Town so positively in the local community. We aspire to be a resource for people within the Harrogate and District area, providing opportunities for people of all ages to positively engage with our activities which aim to improve health & wellbeing; create diverse opportunities and foster safer, stronger more active communities.

Jill takes over from Iain Service, who departed earlier this month after five years and who managed the transition to becoming a registered charity for the first time.