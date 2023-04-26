Opening date announced for new Northallerton school

A new primary school, which promises to be a “flagship of excellence”, is expected to be ready to welcome its first pupils in Northallerton from September 2024.

It will be run by the Dales Academies Trust and will be based in the northern part of Northallerton, where major new housing development is taking place.

The Dales Academies Trust was selected as the sponsor for the school following a competitive process, which attracted interest from several trusts. It will operate the primary as a Church of England school with a focus on serving the local community.

The 2024 opening date gives certainty to the availability of school places in a district where housing growth is increasing the population. A phased opening will start with reception children in 2024, expanding to the full cohort over five years.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: This school will provide significant new pupil capacity in the area and will be a tremendous asset for the community. The Dales Academies Trust was chosen after very careful consideration and we are confident they will provide a wonderful environment for primary education, which is so important for the development of young children.

Work is expected to start on-site, at Alvertune Road, in June and will be completed by contractors Hobson and Porter, which have been commissioned for the work by North Yorkshire County Council. The school will be named later by the trust.

The site was acquired through a planning condition agreed with a housebuilder developing land nearby and the school itself will account for investment of more than £7 million when complete.

Its location is close to the new link road which spans the site earmarked for housing, ensuring access for pupils, staff and other members of the public is convenient.

The business development director at Hobson and Porter, Joe Booth, said: We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to build this school, which will be a valuable contribution to the community of north Northallerton. Hobson and Porter have a track record of creating high quality buildings and this development will follow that pattern, creating a school which will provide excellent accommodation for many years to come. Our schedule is to have construction completed in time for the 2024/5 academic year and we are looking forwards to the prospect of the school opening next September.