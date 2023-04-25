Piccolino Harrogate returns following a £30,000 refurbishment

Part of the Individual Restaurants Group, Piccolino Harrogate has had a £30,000 refurbishment.

The Italian restaurant, on Parliament Street in Harrogate, is completing the final stages of a refurbishment totalling £30,000. The formal re-launch is later this month, but the doors are already open.

Changes will see the return of the ground-floor bar, and will feature local DJ sets. There will be a new Summer menu, and the reopening of the beautiful rooftop terrace and private dining room.

The decision to bring the bar back was largely down to the Piccolino customers, that said what they wanted to see from the restaurant.

The team have created a warm contemporary bar area, with burnt orange furniture and wooden bar finish, perfect for meeting friends in a premium and upmarket environment.

There will be diamond cut mirror feature and warm up lit back bar along with fresh contemporary planting, softening the space.

General Manager, Salvatore Cataldi, said: I am super excited to be joining the Piccolino Harrogate team as GM. I can already see how this will soon become the go-to place for dinner and late evening drinks in our new bar! I also have a strong business network within the local community, and I think our private dining room and rooftop terrace space will be a hit with local businesses looking to surprise and delight their teams and clients! I look forward to welcoming our guests to the restaurant over the coming months.

New General Manager, Salvatore Cataldi brings 20 years-experience working for many high-profile restaurants and hotels, including San Carlo’s and more recently Grantley Hall.

Individual Restaurants say the refurbishment is an important for the brand, bringing back what the guests have been asking for over the years. The addition of the bar and DJ should be a welcome addition to the town, especially since the recent closure of a neighbouring nightclub.